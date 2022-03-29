Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative, the organization that hosts the annual Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta, has achieved official nonprofit status.

Fiesta 2.jpg

Dancers in authentic costumes took to the stage during the 2021 Tri-Cities Hispanic Heritage Fiesta.

Board members announced the initiative is now officially a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

