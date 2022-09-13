The West Michigan Opera Project returns to The Village at the Pines on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.
A group of engaging singers will present a new program of opera and Broadway repertoire. Vocalists include Jonathan Lovegrove, Diane Penning, Sarah Faasse, Megan Ratliff, Dave Dilsizian, Jeffrey Wilkinson and Carrie Ledet. Robert Byrens will serve as collaborative pianist.
West Michigan Opera Project singers will perform their opera repertoire, spanning from Mozart to Bellini; and Broadway favorites from Andrew Lloyd Weber to Rodgers and Hammerstein.
The public is invited to attend the event in the courtyard pergola at The Village at the Pines, 1450 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven, weather permitting. Those attending should bring a lawn chair.
In the event of rain, the concert will be pushed back to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.