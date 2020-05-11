Residents have a chance to engage with professionals regarding mental illness and the current health pandemic.
The Momentum Center for Social Engagement is facilitating the Virtual Zoom Town Hall Meeting on Mental Illness and COVID-19 at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 11. An opportunity to take QPR training will be held at 5 p.m.
Town hall speakers include Lynne Doyle, executive director of Community Mental Health Ottawa County; Sarah Lewakowski, executive director of Mosaic Counseling; Leigh Moerdyke, of Building Resilient Youth; Jody Sprague, of Spectrum Health; Brett VanTol, of Pine Rest; and a representative from North Ottawa Community Hospital.
People need to register for the Town Hall online at MomentumCenterGH.org/COVID-Town-Hall. Once you've registered, you will receive a confirmation email with a link and code to join the meeting. If you have the Zoom app, you can log in and use the code. If you don’t, you can click the link to join.
Registration is limited to 500 participants, and the Town Hall will be recorded.
Speakers will have several minutes each to talk, followed by a question and answer session, facilitated through the chat bar. Small group discussions will be facilitated through Zoom Breakouts, which requires the Zoom app. The meeting will also use polling features to gather data for future presentations.
“In this time of physical distancing and potential isolation, it’s that much more important we connect with our youth and make sure we are having lots of conversations to look for signs they may be struggling,” said Leigh Moerdyke, the prevention and advocacy program director of Arbor Circle. “It’s also important we all take care of ourselves and reach out for help if we need it.”
Jody Sprague, of Spectrum Health, said Spectrum Health will discuss suicide risk factors and warning signs for people to be aware of, while also providing S.A.F.E. guidelines for families to use as a way to protect their loved ones.
Lynn Kotecki, executive director of Movement West Michigan, said the Momentum Center has been a leader in bringing trusted information and an authentic conversation around pressing issues in the community.
“In this season of COVID-19, we look forward to and are grateful for their ongoing efforts,” she said.
Event co-sponsors include the City of Grand Haven, Grand Haven Area Public Schools, North Ottawa Community Health System, and Ottawa County.
The Momentum Center is a grassroots movement to create a stigma-free community. It does this by hosting community conversations and operating The Momentum Center for Social Engagement that addresses mental illness, addictions, and disabilities. The Momentum Center also houses Just Goods Gifts and Cafe'.
