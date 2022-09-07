His parents had noticed signs that something was wrong for years, so when the formal diagnosis was passed along, it was shocking but maybe not surprising – 13-year-old Crew VanBeek was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).
The disease is a genetic disorder that causes the weakening of the skeletal muscles, typically beginning in early adolescence with the loss of muscle strength in the face, shoulders and upper arms.
“We saw signs when he was 3, but it’s so hard to diagnose,” said Crew’s mother, Andrea, whose background as a nurse helped her notice things others might miss.
Over the past few years, Crew suffered several fractures in his arm – he didn’t have the strength in his arms to break his falls. Then one day, Andrea watched him run across the track and noticed his right arm functioning normally, but his left arm was hanging limply, and she knew something wasn’t right.
“It wasn’t until a year ago September that we actually got a formal diagnosis with genetic testing,” Andrea said. “If you saw him walking down the street, you wouldn’t know anything was wrong.”
But the degenerative disease could eventually land the Grand Haven Christian School eighth-grader in a wheelchair.
After Crew’s diagnosis, his parents became active in the FSHD Society, which hosts Walk & Roll events across the country. These events serve to raise funds and awareness for FSHD.
“I looked for one in Michigan, and there wasn’t one – the closest was in Chicago,” Andrea said. “So I said, ‘Can I do one myself?’”
Andrea and Crew’s dad, Mark, organized a Walk & Roll event of their own, which will take place in Grand Haven on Saturday, Sept. 24. They’ll meet at First Reformed Church, 301 Washington Ave., at around 8:30 a.m. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. They’re hoping to get as many walkers as possible to walk from the church to the pier and back.
“They told us, ‘Don’t expect much’ – they said the first year, you’ll probably only have 20 walkers,” Andrea said. “I said, ‘Oh, you just watch us.’”
They have already raised more than $8,000, and have around 50 walkers signed up.
“This is the inaugural walk, so we just want to raise awareness and bring people together,” Mark said.
Anyone who would like to join the Sept. 24 walk should register online at team.fshdsociety.org/westmichiganwalkroll.
