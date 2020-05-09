GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Pierce Yonker was living his dream, until the COVID-19 pandemic took it all away.
The 17-year-old from Grand Haven was living the dream as a student at the American Snowboard Training Center in Vermont. He was living alongside a dozen other young men who, like him, had an absolute passion for snowboarding.
Humble but fiercely competitive, Pierce was ranked second in the United States in his age group in Slopestyle snowboarding, and was looking forward to the national competition over spring break as his opportunity to take over the No. 1 spot.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It was the day of the Vermont Open. Pierce and his fellow competitors had arrived at the mountain, checked in, received their bibs and completed their practice runs. That’s when word came down that Vermont had declared a state of emergency.
In a whirlwind, Pierce was whisked off the mountain, left school and his new friends behind, and headed home to Grand Haven.
That transition would be tough for anyone, but proved especially difficult for Pierce, who had struggled with depression for several years.
His parents, Marty and Michelle Yonker, took all the steps they could to help their son, but it wasn’t enough.
On Monday, April 20, Pierce told his mom he loved her as she left for work. Then he left the family’s Grand Haven Township home on his skateboard. He sent a cryptic message out on social media, something to the effect of, “I hope you all have a beautiful life.”
Then he took his own life.
The Tribune, as a rule, does not report on those who take their lives by suicide. But Pierce’s family knows that there are so many other people, young and old, dealing with the same demons that Pierce struggled with. It’s their hope that Pierce’s story can help save someone else struggling with mental illness.
You’re not alone
“He didn’t realize that other people felt like he did,” Michelle said Monday, two weeks after Pierce’s death. “He thought everyone else was happy.”
“He thought he was the only one who had problems,” Marty added.
Pierce’s struggles began in seventh grade, as he transitioned to Lakeshore Middle School. He struggled with dyslexia, and school was often difficult for him.
He also tended to carry the burdens of his friends, taking it upon himself to help them whenever they needed someone.
“He would get a call and be like, ‘I have to go, so-and-so is having a rough day, I have to go take care of this,’” Michelle said. “I’ve talked to so many people, gotten so many cards from other students who said, ‘He listened to me,’ ‘He helped me.’”
“He had such a big heart, he’d let everyone else’s problems become his problems,” Marty said. “We told him you can’t fix everyone’s problems. He struggled with that.”
Two weeks before his death, Pierce spent some time at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.
“He called me and said, ‘Mom, there are other people who feel like I do!’” Michelle said. “He said, ‘I didn’t think there were other people who felt this way. We need to get the word out. We need to tell people!’”
Pierce told his parents he wanted to help others, and talked about becoming a counselor so he could do that.
“He had a great couple weeks,” Michelle said. “Then he had a day that he didn’t do very well.”
His final day
The morning of April 20, Pierce came upstairs crying.
“He said he was sad,” Michelle said. “I sat and talked with him for quite a while. I hugged him. Then I went to work. He said, ‘I love you, Mom.’ I told him I loved him, too. Then he took off.”
His brothers thought he was downstairs watching TV, so nobody realized Pierce was gone until Michelle got home from work.
“I couldn’t get ahold of him,” Michelle said. “Whenever I texted him, he always texted or called back right away, so I knew something was up. I called some friends, and they said, ‘Yeah, he did post something strange.’ … So I called the police. They looked for him all night.”
The next morning, a neighbor who works for the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Frank Dobroc, realized the missing child the department was searching for was Pierce. Dobroc contacted the family, then checked a secluded spot near the Yonkers’ home, where he found Pierce.
Others are struggling, too
Normally, when a student dies, the Grand Haven school district’s crisis team is there to help students deal with the loss. But with school buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn’t able to happen after Pierce’s death, and his family is worried that many other kids are struggling with depression, isolation and fear.
“I don’t know what some of these kids are going to do,” said Pierce’s grandmother, Betty Pierce. “The scary part is, it’s going to be a long time before they have their teachers and friends around them. Kids are scared. … I’m so worried about them. They don’t have their friends and that’s such an important base for these kids. So many kids don’t have a decent home life. The only support they might get is from a teacher who smiles at them in the morning, and now they don’t have that.”
Grand Haven High School Principal Tracy Wilson said that in the event of a crisis situation while school is in session, she would make an announcement to the students.
“Teachers would have marching orders – if you see a kid struggling who needs support, they’re to be escorted to our Student Services, where we triage kids,” Wilson said. “Then they’d have the opportunity to meet in small groups or a larger group, where we have our counselors and social workers team with outside people, such as Mosaic Counseling.
“We kind of had that same setup for this situation,” she added. “We just had to figure out who those kids were without teachers seeing them. ... Michelle shared a list of kids she was most concerned with, and some of our kids reached out to their teachers saying that Pierce was a friend of theirs and that they were struggling.”
Pierce was a quiet young man, but Wilson said his impact was felt in all corners of the school.
“Pierce cast a large net,” she said. “He had friends in all walks of our building and all walks of our community because of who he was. He was a very kind soul.”
Michigan’s Stay Home order has been hard on everyone, but Wilson worries specifically about teenagers who are missing out on so much, both socially and educationally.
“One thing we need to remember is, we’re living in a crisis,” the principal said. “As adults, we’re better equipped to handle it. In kids, their prefrontal cortex is not fully developed, yet we’re asking them to handle this situation and carry on with other parts of their life as if nothing is different. My honest opinion is, I think kids are struggling.”
His happy place
There was one place Pierce was truly happy, and that was zooming down a hill, his feet strapped to his snowboard.
Marty passed his love of snowboarding onto Pierce, who picked up the sport when he was in first grade. He spent countless hours at the Ski Bowl at Mulligan’s Hollow, honing his craft. His love for the sport was infectious. He could often be found teaching others, encouraging them, building them up and helping them succeed.
“He lived at Mulligan’s Hollow,” Marty said. “It’s such an awesome resource for this community.”
A few years ago, during a Big Air competition, Pierce – already well known for his gravity-defying stunts on the snowboard – spent much of his time at the top of the hill, encouraging others as they got ready for their runs.
“That’s how he rolled,” Marty said. “That’s the way he was.”
Pierce began snowboarding competitively in the U.S. Amateur Snowboarding Association (USASA), and steadily moved up the rankings in the Slopestyle competition.
Slopestyle competitions require a snowboarder to tackle a course consisting of obstacles such as rails, jumps and other park features. Points are scored for originality, amplitude and the execution of the tricks.
Last summer, Pierce was invited to attend a competition in France and another in Montreal. He was noticed by coaches from the American Snowboard Training Center, and offered a scholarship to attend that academy, located in the Green Mountains of southern Vermont.
One hurdle to attending the academy was figuring out whether Pierce’s classes taken at Grand Haven High School would transfer. Michelle wasn’t optimistic, but school officials went out of their way, she said, to help make it possible.
At the ASTC, Pierce and other students snowboarded from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, then attended classes until 6:30 p.m.
“Then they’d come home, eat, work on homework and relax,” Michelle said. “On the weekends, they had competition. It was great for him, with 14 other kids in a dorm, snowboarding every day.”
“He was in his happy place out there,” Marty added.
Advice to others
Pierce’s family has spent the past two weeks questioning every move they’ve made over the past few years, trying to figure out if there’s something else they could have done to help their son.
“I’ve gone through that in my head. Could we have done something different?” Michelle said. “Every time I think that, and my heart starts to squeeze, I can feel Pierce hugging on me. He always told me, ‘You guys are great parents.’ We had a very open relationship. We were really open about everything, I don’t know what else we could do.”
Marty encourages anyone struggling with depression to talk to someone.
“There’s somebody else who’s hurting the same way you are,” he said.
“Pierce was adamant, he thought he was alone, and when he realized he wasn’t, it was just such a relief to him,” Michelle said. “Then something that day just snapped. We don’t know what.
“I don’t think he realized how much he meant to everybody,” she continued. “There were so many kids who have called, texted, or found me on (Facebook) Messenger and said, ‘I just need for you to know that I had some problems at one point, and Pierce helped me.’”
“If we can help one kid, we want them to know, they’re not alone,” Betty Pierce added.
