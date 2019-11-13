Women Who Care support local museum

At their September meeting, the Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected the Tri-Cities Historical Museum as the recipient of their latest gift.
The museum will receive approximately $30,000 to help upgrade an in-house classroom to better accommodate the young learners in our area. All area third-graders receive a tour that delves deeper into Native Americans and the environment, Native American myths and legends, the fur trade, pioneer life (including making fresh butter), the Erie Canal’s impact on Michigan, and Michigan rocks and minerals.
Tri-Cities Women Who Care is an alliance of women whose purpose is to help local charitable organizations by streamlining fundraising. For the past nine years, at least 275 women have met quarterly for one hour, listened to presentations from local organizations and voted to determine which agency received their checks. Since its inception in September 2010, the group has awarded a total of more than $1 million to local organizations.
Tri-Cities Women Who Care is open to all and welcomes new members at any time. The next meeting is Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Spring Lake Country Club. For more information, contact Cindy Anderson at 616-842-9549 or follow the group on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.