As the holiday season gets underway, there’s a concert this coming weekend aimed at providing peace.
“Advent Lessons and Carols” is at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. The concert is free to the public.
The concert will feature soprano Diane Penning, violinist Becky Parks, and accompanist and organist Nick Palmer, providing music such as “O Magnum Mysterium” and “Ave Maria.”
Father David Gross of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake, the Rev. Laura DeJong of Second Christian Reformed Church in Grand Haven and the Rev. Bob DeVries of Covenant Life Church in Grand Haven will read Scripture during the event.
The intent of the concert is to create a peaceful space for people to go and provide beautiful music for them to enjoy before the busy holiday season begins, Penning said.
Penning was classically trained and has performed with more than 30 orchestras in classical and pop genres. She said the concert gives her a chance to use the techniques that she’s learned. Penning also said she enjoys the meditational aspect of the concert, and that she’s giving people a chance to sit and relax.
