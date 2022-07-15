Messiah’s Mansion School of the Sanctuary in Oklahoma will be setting up its Messiah’s Mansion, a replica of the biblical Hebrew Tabernacle, at the Grand Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church, July 16-24.
Messiah’s Mansion School of the Sanctuary in Oklahoma will be setting up its Messiah’s Mansion, a replica of the biblical Hebrew Tabernacle, at the Grand Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church, July 16-24.
Courtesy photo
Messiah’s Mansion is set up during a visit elsewhere in the country.
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Messiah’s Mansion is a life-size replica of the biblical Tabernacle, and it will on display in the Grand Haven area later this month.
Based in Oklahoma, the Messiah’s Mansion School of The Sanctuary travels across the country, and sometimes internationally, setting up the display to allow people to tour it. Students of the school travel with the display, do the set up and tear down, and guide tours through the tabernacle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.