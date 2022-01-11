Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..
The January Series – a series of 15 lectures from Calvin University aimed at digging deep into important religious and cultural issues – began earlier this week and continue each weekday through Jan. 28.
The lectures are free and can be attended in-person at the Grand Rapids school’s Covenant Fine Arts Center, or virtually by visiting calvin.edu/january. That website also gives a complete list of speakers and the topics they will discuss.
