Australian cardinal George Pell attends the Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on April 9, 2017. Pell is expected to return to the Vatican after an Australian judge in April overturned his conviction on five counts of child sexual abuse.
Cardinal George Pell was expected to return to the Vatican this week for the first time in three years after an Australian judge overturned his conviction on five counts of child sexual abuse in April.
Pell, the former Vatican treasurer, is returning in the middle of a scandal over finances, just days after Cardinal Angelo Becciu was fired from his post after being linked to financial misconduct, the Catholic News Agency reported Monday.
