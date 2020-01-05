Casino priest calls prayer a 'sure bet'

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. Some rain may mix in. High around 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph.