Christmas is here once again! What a great time of year! Whether you celebrate it at church with friends or at home with family, it produces a warm and joyful experience. At least it should.
Maybe it does not always. There are always moments of melancholy and sadness, especially for those who attempt to celebrate the holiday without a loved one who has passed away.
I’ll admit I get sentimental at Christmastime. On a quiet night sitting by our Christmas tree in a darkened room, I like to think back of Christmases past with my mom and dad, brother and sister, and grandma and grandpa. Every family has traditions and ours was to have Kentucky Fried Chicken on Christmas Eve. We’d sit in the dim light around the Christmas tree, my dad or my grandpa would read the Christmas story from Luke 2 in the Bible. Then, of course, we would open presents.
I enjoy moments like that. They give me a sense of peace and comfort, especially in the midst of our troubled world. There seems to be so much anger and so many divisions between people. If we are not careful, it could spoil the spirit of this great holiday. Or, could it be that this great day, when we celebrate God’s coming to earth in his Son, Jesus, is what has the potential to bring us all together?
Recently, I had the opportunity to sing Handel’s “Messiah” in a performance in my hometown of South Holland, Illinois. It was such a magnificent experience! I hadn’t sung those choruses in quite a few years, but it’s a bit like learning to ride a bike – once you’ve learned them, they come right back to you.
One of the images I still have in my mind of that day is watching the conductor, my lifelong friend, Bill De Young, radiate the joy of Handel’s music combined with the words of Scripture. In particular, I can still see him raising his arms and his eyes to heaven when we sang the words, “Wonderful counselor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of peace.” If only we could keep that spirit all year long.
I heard someone say the other day, “Christmas doesn’t fix everything, but it does remind us that God is with us.” Yes, God is with us, every day, whether we realize it or not. The Hebrew word for “God is with us” is one that we often hear at this time of year: “Emmanuel.” This ought to be an encouragement to us: that despite the problems of the world and even the problems of our own personal lives, God’s promise is that he is “Emmanuel, God with us.”
Besides the message that God is with us, Christmas also puts an exclamation point behind the words, “God is love.” In the Christmas story we see love in action. These ponderings led my thoughts to what is probably the most familiar verse in the Bible, John 3:16. In case your memory is a little shaky on this verse, let me quote it. “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
Of course, the reason this verse has become so well-known is because it tells in just a few words the meaning of the Gospel: God coming to earth to be with us in his one and only Son, Jesus.
Recently, a friend made what to me was a very significant observation about John 3:16. He said, “The most important word in the most famous verse in the Bible is the shortest one – “so.” “God so loved the world that he gave…” You see, John 3:16 isn’t just about God loving the world, it’s about how much God loves the world.
That is an amazing thought! But the whole story is amazing. Who could have thought of such a thing? Only God.
May God’s grace, love and peace be yours this Christmas, and always. It’s what he desires for you more than anything else.
About the writer: The Rev. John Koedyker is pastor of congregational care at First Reformed Church of Grand Haven.
