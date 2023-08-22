LEFT: The Rev. Kristine Aragon Bruce of First Presbyterian Church in Grand Haven speaks on faith and the political far-right at the Unifying Coalition of Ottawa County’s panel discussion on “Faith, Politics, and Ottawa County.” CENTER: Gordon Wiersma, co-pastor at Hope Church RCA in Holland, responds to a question from the audience. RIGHT: The Rev. Jared Cramer discusses his views on the intersection of faith and politics at Thursday night’s Unifying Coalition panel discussion.
Four faith leaders representing their respective member churches of the Ottawa Coalition of Unified Congregations gathered in Grand Haven on Thursday, Aug. 17, to discuss religion and the far-right politics displayed by Ottawa County commissioners aligned with Ottawa Impact.
The Mackinaw Ballroom in Central Park Place was filled beyond capacity with people representing different Christian denominations from across the county for the Unifying Coalition of Ottawa County’s panel, “Faith, Politics, and Ottawa County. It was moderated by Nick Brock, executive director of Vote Common Good West Michigan and co-founder of the Unifying Coalition.
Thank you for covering the Ottawa Coalition of Unifying Congregations. Simply put, we are all God’s children. For some reason Ottawa Impact, as an organization and it’s associates, fails to see that or believe that we all were made in His image. They also fail, in many instances, to understand the concept of separation of church and state. Living in Ottawa County means that we must vote in the May 2024 primaries to put an end to Ottawa Impact’s presence on the board of commissioners and our school boards.
JUST WOW!
The Tribune is fulfilling its duty to keep us informed in a non-partisan fashion.
Ottawa County has a population of over 300,000 people. In the 2020 election, about 22,000 residents voted for the winning County Commissioner Republicans supported by Ottawa Impact.
Yet the Tribune finds it headline worthy to report that four (4) individuals oppose these duly and democratically elected officials. Of course, one of these Christian Socialists is our resident and Prideful crackpot, Jared Cramer. Award winning journalism at its finest!
I wonder when the Tribune will notice and report on the 8,000 plus fraudulent voter applications uncovered in our neighboring Muskegon County, reported in national and statewide media, that has been turned over to Dana Nessel and the FBI that has sat on it for years.
