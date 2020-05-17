Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 58F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Higher wind gusts possible.