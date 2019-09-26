I read an interesting devotional article the other day that made me sit up and take notice. It was on the subject of prayer. Specifically, it was on the subject of praying for our leaders.
Now that’s a novel thought, isn’t it? Praying for those who are in elected positions of authority. Who does that?
Mainly we criticize people like that – especially when they are politicians whose views conflict with our own. A day doesn’t go by that the likes of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi are taken to task for statements they have made or policies they are attempting to enact.
The fact is, it is very easy to find fault. When a person is a leader in the national spotlight, their lives seem to go under the microscope and any minute character flaw or misstep is magnified and broadcast far and wide so that all can see it.
My suggestion today is not new. It was the Apostle Paul’s guidance to the early Christians in the first century. Paul says this in I Timothy 2:1-2: “I urge then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgiving be made for all people – for kings and all those in authority that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.”
Now that may sound like an unusual thing to pray for, but it is actually a very good idea! With things as chaotic as they are in our country – and around the world, for that matter – the idea of praying for leaders is quite refreshing.
And why not give it a try? We have tried a lot of other things with the goal of having a more harmonious society without much success. It seems no amount of conversation or debate has been able to bring about understanding, mutual respect or peace. Instead, people get upset with people of other political opinions and so begin the name-calling and insulting remarks. And the result is that we are divided more and more.
So, why not try prayer? In the verses I quoted earlier, the Apostle Paul obviously believed that our prayers for those in power can help shape the quality of life in a nation. Perhaps the reason we see so much political unrest in our country is because we are not praying for our leaders. In other words, how can God answer our prayers if we are not praying them?
Now, before I go any further, I must say that I am confident that there are some of you who pray for our government leaders. But perhaps many of us have been negligent in this area.
When George W. Bush was president, he said he knew people were praying for him and that he appreciated it sincerely. George W. is quoted as saying: “I am sustained by the prayers of the people of this country. … One of the beautiful things about America and Americans from all walks of life is that they’re willing to pray for the president and his family. And that’s powerful.”
Now, for some people, it may have been easier to pray for George W. Bush than the current occupant of the White House. But the Bible doesn’t say, “Just pray for the leaders that you happen to like or agree with.” It says that prayers should be said “for kings and all those in authority.” You may not be a fan of President Trump, but praying for him is not really an option.
When you think back to the time when Paul wrote those words to the young pastor Timothy, some of the most brutal and tyrannical rulers ever were in positions of authority – people like Roman emperors Tiberius, Caligula, Claudius and Nero. And yet, Paul says, “Pray for them!”
One of the saddest things about prayer is that people seem to pray only as a last resort. We often pray when we are in dire positions – when we are confronted with sickness, or death, or some other calamity. We tend to pray when we are in trouble and tend to forget about it when things are going well for us. Someone has said, “If you only pray when you are in trouble, you are in trouble.” Corrie Ten Boom would agree. She is quoted as saying, “Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire?”
I would hope that it is your steering wheel. And I hope that especially in regard to praying for our leaders. They need our prayers.
I love what Mother Teresa once said: “God shapes our world by prayer. The more praying there is in the world, the better the world will be, the mightier the forces against evil.”
About the writer: The Rev. John Koedyker is pastor of congregational care at First Reformed Church of Grand Haven.
