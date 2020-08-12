I recently read a short piece about the importance of smiling.
A man was walking through the mall not long ago, pondering a couple of discouraging encounters he had had earlier in the day. He was discouraged about the state of the affairs in his own personal life and also the problems in our country as a whole. He felt as though the news that the media was putting out was nothing but discouraging and sad.
Then something happened. A young boy was suddenly blocking his path. Just as the man slowed down and was starting to walk around this obstruction, the boy greeted him with a warm smile and a little wave. The man said he couldn’t help but smile back. Suddenly, the man forgot about the negative thoughts he previously had in his mind and confessed that his spirit was lifted.
Such a simple thing. But you know it’s true! If someone smiles at you, you most likely will smile back. The problem seems to be that there is apparently so little to smile about. The media does a great job of highlighting the negative: riots in the streets of our cities, racial strife, coronavirus and the partisan politics in Washington, D.C. It can really get a person down.
Amazingly, the world is not that different today than it was during the New Testament age. Riots, wars, hatred, lying, murder and injustice went on back then just as it does today. Maybe the only difference is the 24-hour news cycle that keeps the bad stuff constantly flying at us.
I’m sure all of us wish this weren’t the case. We all long for something much better. It’s like Ecclesiastes 2:26, which says that God has put eternity in our hearts.” But as the apostle Peter says, “Now for a little while you may have to suffer grief in various trials. And those trials often bring us down.” Jesus himself acknowledged this: “In this world you will have trouble. But be of good cheer for I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
Jesus’ life was no picnic. It was full of trials and tribulations, slander and injustice. And still the writer of the New Testament book of Hebrews, in describing Jesus’ life, said, “Who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame.” (Hebrews 12:2)
In the midst of his life of suffering, Jesus exuded joy. How was that possible? It was the close relationship Jesus had with his heavenly Father. We often see Jesus in the Gospels going to his Father in prayer and drawing strength from above. The same can be true for you and me. A strong relationship with God can give us strength. It enables us to smile through the tears and overcome the things that trouble us and attempt to discourage us.
But let’s get back to the little boy and his contagious smile to the man in the mall. A person’s smile is a sign of something inside of a person. Could it be joy, or contentment, or faith? Optimism? Hope? Probably a combination of all of those things. But what lies behind them all is a sense of trust – a childlike trust. It’s a sense of knowing that everything is going to be all right. Even after all the troubles and trials the apostle Paul had suffered, he still was able to say, “All things work together for good for those who love the Lord.” (Romans 8:28)
So, I hope you smile. Proverbs 17:22 says, “A cheerful heart is good medicine.” It’s good medicine for others, and for you. Not only does it lift the sagging spirits of others and makes their bodies healthier, it does a work on the smilers, too. By infusing a spiritual medicine, you are making others and yourself healthier. If that sounds like a good idea, why not make that your agenda every day?
We all carry a smile. Too many of those smiles go unused. So, decide today that you are going to give your smile to the people you meet – neighbors, clerks in the store, even strangers. You may be lifting the spirits of someone who really needs it.
