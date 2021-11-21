You are invited to bring in the Christmas season by attending “A Family Christmas” at St. John’s Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4.
This fun-filled, free event includes Christmas tree decorating, cookie decorating, ornament making, Christmas carols, Advent activities, an interactive telling of the Christmas story and refreshments.
