The Grand Haven Gospel Chapel, located at 1805 Waverly Ave., will welcome a rally team from Western Michigan Adult & Teen Challenge at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
The rally team will share encouraging testimonies of the life change they have experienced through a personal relationship with Jesus, as well as some songs of praise and worship. The community is welcome to attend this rally and hear for themselves what God can do in the lives of individuals who were likely headed for a dead-end until they turned to Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.