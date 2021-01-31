The sanctuary of Ganges United Methodist Church features stained glass windows at the front of the church, original to the 1931 building. The windows are in danger of falling if the church doesn’t raise enough money to replace the weakened frames.
GANGES TWP. — Ganges United Methodist Church, hoping to raise enough money to pay for repairs to its beloved stained glass windows, has raised about $17,000 in the last month toward the work.
Pastor Marcia Tucker credited an article in The Holland Sentinel and a segment on WZZM-TV’s local news broadcast that raised awareness of the church’s plight and said the response to the news coverage has been “wonderful.”
