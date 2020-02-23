Hope choir

The Hope College Community Gospel Choir will perform at the Feb. 28 Gospel Choir Fest in Holland.

 Hope College photo

HOLLAND — Multiple area choirs will perform during a Gospel Choir Fest concert at Hope College on Friday, Feb. 28.

It will take place at Dimnent Memorial Chapel, 277 College Ave., Holland, beginning at 7 p.m.

