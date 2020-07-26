HOLLAND (The Holland Sentinel) — Dr. Angela Carpenter’s book, “Responsive Becoming: Moral Formation in Theological, Evolutionary, and Developmental Perspective,” has been awarded the 2020 Dallas Willard Book Award.
The MIDWC Annual Book and Research Award Program was created in 2015 to help place an enduring emphasis on Willard’s intellectual legacy by recognizing original written work that shares his vision that invisible things such as soul, spirit and the Kingdom of God are part of reality and can be known via experiential interaction.
