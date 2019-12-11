I was talking to a friend the other day and he was telling me about the horrendous ordeal he has been going through. Someone known to my friend, seeking revenge for a perceived slight, was making up stories about him. They made my friend out to be this terrible person who did terrible things.
Well, it wasn’t true! My friend would never think of doing these things so horrible that I cannot even mention in this column. Yet, his reputation has been called into question and his job is in jeopardy because of the smear campaign this vindictive person has orchestrated through outrageous postings on social media. It’s been a nightmare for him. These have been some of the worst days of his life.
When I found out about my friend’s predicament, I happened to be reading through part of the Christmas story, the part about Joseph when he first learned about Mary’s pregnancy. That day had to have been the worst day of his life. He and Mary were engaged to be married. And then he finds out that, apparently, she has not been faithful. Such betrayal! According to Old Testament Jewish law, he had every right to have Mary stoned. But, being a righteous man, as the Scriptures say, in a merciful and kind-hearted way, he decided to divorce Mary quietly.
But, as we often see in the Bible, when we are at our lowest, God is at work. I have seen that countless times in my own life and in the lives of many others. When things looked hopeless for Joseph, God was doing something great. As someone has aptly said, “When you are down to nothing, God is up to something.” And certainly God was up to something! He was sending his Son to be born of a virgin and to enter our world in order to save us from our sins.
Mary and Joseph did not fully understand this, but they understood enough to know that God was somehow orchestrating this whole plan. And notice, God chose two people – Joseph and Mary – who were both people of mature faith. Both of them believed and both of them obeyed.
We live in an age when many have discarded faith. They are trying to “go it alone. People today think they are very smart, and they are! In the age of the computer and the internet, we have all kinds of knowledge at our fingertips. We can get answers to almost all of our questions instantaneously on our phones.
But there are some questions that cannot be answered so fast. When problems, difficulties and tragedies hit us, we need more than Google to give us the answers.
The other day, my wife and I were watching an episode of “The Crown” on Netflix. It is a series about the life of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. In this episode, Prince Philip, the husband of the queen, was expressing frustration with his life. Things simply were not going the way he had planned. He was shuffling around Buckingham Palace with his shoulders slouching and his head bowed down.
Just at this time, his mother had arrived from Greece and was staying at the palace. Apparently, he was a bit ashamed of his mother and had not spent little or no time with her since her arrival. So, he goes up to see his mother, Princess Alice. They started conversing, and it didn’t take long for her to perceive his anger and frustration with his life. So, she asks him a question: “How is your faith?” There is a pause, and then he answers, “It’s dormant.”
“That’s not good,” she replies. “It helps a lot,” she added. But then she corrected herself: “No, it’s everything.”
I would have to agree with her. Without faith, really, what do you have? Not much. Nothing, really. No purpose, no meaning. No encouragement to keep going.
When I think about the Christmas story, I am thankful for faith – the faith of Joseph and Mary. God took what seemed to be the worst thing that could happen to them and used it to accomplish his great plan of salvation through the birth of his Son, Jesus. And they had the courage to believe!
Thankfully, my friend who I spoke about at the beginning of this column is also finding out the importance of trusting God. He is finding out the same lesson that Joseph in his despair had learned: “When you are down to nothing, God is up to something.” His ordeal is not quite over yet, but he is learning that, indeed, faith doesn’t just “help.” It’s everything!
About the writer: The Rev. John Koedyker is pastor of congregational care at First Reformed Church of Grand Haven.
