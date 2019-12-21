Kindergartners raise money to Share the Warmth

With cold temperatures settling in for the next few months, some local schoolchildren found a way to help the students of a nearby school.
When Grand Haven Christian School launched a Share the Warmth drive to support students at Ferry Elementary School, one kindergarten class made a special effort to help by using their hearts and putting into action what they’ve learned in class.
After Mikaela Duer’s kindergartners learned about weather and communities through science and social studies, they discussed the needs people have in cold weather and what that need looks like locally.
Duer is among the teachers rolling out Teaching for Transformation, which is a new way of looking at how Christian education is taught. It gives students a new lens to see the world, she said. Through that, her young students learn about being justice seekers, community builders, God worshippers, truth finders, beauty makers and more.
At the time, Duer’s class was practicing being “justice seekers.” In looking for a formational learning experience to help further the lesson, the timing coincided with a parent at Grand Haven Christian School organizing the Share the Warmth winter clothing drive. The kindergarten class considered ways they could help, and they decided to sell popcorn to raise money to buy snow gear.
While the donation of popcorn from the Grand Haven 9 movie theater, Duer’s class worked out an assembly line to pack it into bags to sell for $1 each. The students also made posters, wrote letters and created a video to advertise their project.
When everything was tallied, the class raised $339. They used that money to buy seven pairs of boots, five sets of insulated mittens and seven pairs of snow pants.
Through the experience, Duer said her students learned firsthand what it looks like to be someone who cares about their community and give back.
The classroom’s response to helping fellow children was overwhelming to Duer, who said she couldn’t put into words what it was like seeing 5- and 6-year-olds passionate about helping.
“It was really humbling for me,” she said. “They don’t prepare you for that in college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.