Local church helps vicar grow into ministry

Benjamin Bosch has worked in the family business, Bosch’s Best Bushes, for his entire life. But in recent years, he’s heard a higher calling.
Bosch, 36, is now on his way to become a pastor in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
And while he is studying for the pastoral ministry, he will serve as vicar of his home church, St. John’s Lutheran in Grand Haven. In this role, he will be assisting the church’s senior pastor, the Rev. Kurt Wenzelburger, with regular pastoral duties as well as focusing on what it means to be a baptized disciple of Jesus Christ.
“Since I can remember, I have had a love and appreciation for the Holy Scriptures and theology, as well as always having had a sense that one day I would be a pastor and serve God’s people,” Bosch said.
This past spring, Bosch applied for and was accepted into the Specific Ministry Pastor program through Concordia Seminary of St. Louis, Missouri. In August, Wenzelburger joined Bosch for a week-long orientation at Concordia Seminary. Bosch began his coursework earlier this month.
As a part of the Specific Ministry Pastor formation, Bosch will take classes for four years while focusing on discipleship at St. John’s. During his first two years, he will serve as the church’s vicar, which is likened to a two-year internship. Even the traditional routes to Ordination include at least one year of vicarage, Wenzelburger said.
“He has this opportunity to go through seminary education while remaining on site, though he will have to take ‘intensive’ courses from time to time on campus in St. Louis,” Wenzelburger said. “In fact, back in the spring, God’s people at St. John’s overwhelmingly voted to support Ben through this endeavor.”
During his third year of studies, Bosch will be eligible to be ordained into the pastoral ministry, where he will then continue to serve as St. John’s pastor of discipleship, helping to strengthen families as they grow in the Word of God and minister to them, all the while continuing his education through Concordia Seminary.
While serving as vicar, Bosch will have an opportunity to engage in a number of opportunities that will allow him to gain pastoral experience. These include assisting in worship, occasional preaching, teaching (in a variety of settings), ministering to those who are hospitalized or homebound, and just about everything else that is required in the daily duties of a pastor.
“Simply put, the vicarage years provide an opportunity to gain experience and grow – while, in Ben’s case, also allowing him to transition away from his family’s business,” Wenzelburger said. “This also means that, during the two years of vicarage, we will be intentional about dividing his time between his responsibilities as our vicar and his ever-important role in his family’s business as a horticulturist.
“We are also thankful for the support of his family,” Wenzelburger added. “They have been wonderfully encouraging.”
Bosch has been a lifelong resident of Spring Lake and says he is blessed to have been raised in a Christian family. He attended Christian elementary and high school, and then studied at Muskegon Community College and Grand Valley State University. Some of his favorite hobbies include striking up conversations, reading, classical music, church and world history, listening to podcasts, and going to the gym.
Wenzelburger said he is thankful that God has led Bosch to St. John’s and to follow the Lord’s call in the Ministry.
“We are absolutely thrilled that Ben is following where God has been leading him, and I have no doubt that he will continue to be a great blessing to St. John’s Lutheran as a co-servant of Christ and as a shepherd to this wonderful flock,” Wenzelburger said. “He already has a wealth of scriptural and confessional knowledge and understanding, he is passionate for the Gospel, he has a heart for the lost, as well as the saved. He is authentic, and he has been given a wonderful servant’s heart that reflects the love of our Savior, Jesus.”
Bosch says his favorite Bible verses are from 2 Corinthians 5:17-21:
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. All this is from God, who through Christ reconciled us to himself and gave us the ministry of reconciliation; that is, in Christ God was reconciling the world to himself, not counting their trespasses against them, and entrusting to us the message of reconciliation. Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, God making his appeal through us. We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God. For our sake he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”
