The Visual Arts Committee of Grand Haven’s First Presbyterian Church is inviting the community to visit its prayer wall.
The wall is located outside of the church at the Franklin Avenue entrance. It is modeled after the Western or Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, a location of spiritual significance for Jews, Christians and Muslims alike.
