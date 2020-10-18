prayer wall

The community is invited to offer prayers in written or some other creative medium at the prayer wall outside First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.

 Courtesy photo

The Visual Arts Committee of Grand Haven’s First Presbyterian Church is inviting the community to visit its prayer wall.

The wall is located outside of the church at the Franklin Avenue entrance. It is modeled after the Western or Wailing Wall in Jerusalem, a location of spiritual significance for Jews, Christians and Muslims alike.

