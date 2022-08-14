Bishop Elizabeth Eaton, left, listens as Bishop Megan Rohrer speaks to the media before their installation ceremony at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco on Sept. 11, 2021. Rohrer is the first openly transgender person elected as bishop in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. Eaton, presiding bishop of the ELCA, issued a public apology Tuesday to members of a majority Latino immigrant congregation for the pain and trauma caused after Rohrer unexpectedly fired their pastor.
Elizabeth A. Eaton, presiding bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, issued a public apology Tuesday to members of a majority Latino immigrant congregation for the pain and trauma they endured after the predominantly white denomination’s first openly transgender bishop unexpectedly fired their pastor.
Speaking during the 2022 Churchwide Assembly being held in Columbus, Ohio, Eaton delivered the apology to members of the Iglesia Luterana Santa Maria Peregrina in Stockton, California, describing the events that transpired as “a sharp assault on your dignity.”
(1) comment
You put someone in charge who can’t even figure out there gender and you expect them to make rational decisions?
