On a typical Sunday morning, churches across the Tri-Cities area are filled with worshipers.
That may not be the case this weekend as local churches have been forced to make difficult decisions in regards to their response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Several churches have decided not to hold their traditional Sunday worship services.
Among those to cancel gatherings is Covenant Life Church in downtown Grand Haven.
“At this point, we’re not going to gather for services on Sunday, but we are going to stream a worship experience to our congregation at 10 a.m.,” Pastor Bob DeVries said. “We will also provide materials for worship after that. We’re really encouraging small groups to worship together – that’s one of the biggest pushes.”
Hope Church in Grand Haven Township will also forgo the traditional worship service in favor of an online service.
“Obviously, we’ve been in communication with our board and community leaders, county leaders, state leaders, health officials, to deem what would be best for us,” Pastor Tim Taylor said. “We have decided to only do online services for the next few weeks. We’ll continue to evaluate. … We’re canceling for two weeks, then we’ll evaluate further.”
Taylor recently returned from a trip to Denver where he met with church leaders from across the nation. Response to COVID-19 was a hot topic, and the response from various churches varied.
“It depends on church size and the demographics of the church,” Taylor said. “As a state, we have a governor that has declared this to be a state of emergency, so we’re willing to honor the leadership. … The fact that we have seen a dramatic increase in cases, we want to make sure we’re part of the solution not part of the problem.”
Not all local churches have canceled worship services. Father David Gross at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake said his congregation will gather for Sunday morning Mass as usual.
“Things are still a moving target, but our plan is to still hold services,” Gross said Friday afternoon. “We’ll remind people, if they’re not feeling well or if they have any qualms, they’re not obliged to attend. They can stay home. We ask people to self-regulate themselves.”
Earlier Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer passed an executive order canceling any gatherings numbering more than 250 people. Gross said an average Sunday service at St. Mary’s draws anywhere from 300-500 people, but he’s anticipating a smaller crowd this weekend.
Gross said the Diocese of Grand Rapids has issued some guidelines, but as of Friday morning had not issued the order to cancel Sunday Mass. The church has canceled most other activities.
“We were supposed to have a pancake breakfast after Mass Sunday, and that was canceled,” he added.
Watermark Church in Grand Haven Township announced its worship services will be available online only, while St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grand Haven will be holding its worship services as normal, but canceling most other activities like Bible studies.
Many churches are sending updates to members; it’s suggested you call or check your church’s website before attempting to attend services Sunday morning.
In addition to making adjustments to their Sunday morning worship schedules, churches are also looking into ways they can help the community as more and more schools, organizations and businesses close in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I know we, and many other churches, as well, are asking how we can help, particularly the challenges closing school and a lot of the recommendations being made to prevent the spread of the virus,” DeVries said. “What challenges does that present to families? Some of our staff members are already starting to identify those ways. We’ve been in communication with other churches about things that can be coordinated or planned to help.”
Taylor said Hope Church is taking similar steps.
“What are the needs in the community and how can we be part of that solution?” he said. “Knowing that there is going to be a need for different cares, we need to find out what those needs are.”
Through it all, pastors are urging their congregations to fall back on their faith in times of trouble.
“We’re really trying to remind people that for those who are believers in God, for those who trust in God, our God is not a God of fear, but a God of love and peace,” DeVries said. “We’re putting together a resource calling out 33 specific Scripture passages that call out specifically, do not fear, look at Psalm 46: ‘Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.’
“We’re addressing the fact that, yeah, these are scary times when you feel your health, your finances being are threatened,” he added. “And certainly to bring all of those cares and concerns to him in prayer.”
Gross said it’s important to remember that God has a plan.
“Everything is in God’s control, not ours, and nothing reminds us more than an emergency, whether it be a virus or a natural disaster,” he said. “We trust in our God and recognize that, whatever happens, he is here with us to give us our strength whatever comes our way.”
