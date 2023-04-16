Minneapolis Muslim Prayer

Yusuf Abdulle, standing, director of the Islamic Association of North America, prays with fellow Muslims at the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center in Minneapolis.

 AP photo / Jessie Wardarski

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minneapolis will allow broadcasts of the Muslim call to prayer at all hours, becoming the first major U.S. city to allow the announcement or “adhan” to be heard over speakers five times a day, year-round.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously agreed Thursday to amend the city’s noise ordinance, which had prevented dawn and late evening calls at certain times of the year due to noise restrictions, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The vote came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

