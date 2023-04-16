Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 45. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minneapolis will allow broadcasts of the Muslim call to prayer at all hours, becoming the first major U.S. city to allow the announcement or “adhan” to be heard over speakers five times a day, year-round.
The Minneapolis City Council unanimously agreed Thursday to amend the city’s noise ordinance, which had prevented dawn and late evening calls at certain times of the year due to noise restrictions, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The vote came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
