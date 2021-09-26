Temple Square, the headquarters of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is a central sight in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. Leaders of the Mormon Church have ordered the use of face masks in its temples worldwide to fight COVID-19.
SALT LAKE CITY — The top leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday ordered mandatory use of face masks in its temples around the globe to fight COVID-19 and again called for members to get vaccinated, citing church history in prior pandemics.
Cases in the church’s home state of Utah and neighboring states are on the rise again and hospital capacity is stretched, but the order is international.
