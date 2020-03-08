The leader of the Episcopal Church in the diocese of Maryland is asking congregants to alter some of their worship practices to minimize the chances of contracting or spreading COVID-19, the coronavirus first reported in China in December. The Rt. Rev. Eugene Taylor Sutton is shown in this 2018 photo at University Parkway and North Charles Street in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE — The leader of the Episcopal Church in the diocese of Maryland is asking congregants to alter some of their worship practices to minimize the chances of contracting or spreading COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus that was first reported in China in December and has spread to more than 50 countries, including the United States.
The Rt. Rev. Eugene Taylor Sutton issued a statement encouraging the more than 44,000 members of his 117 congregations to refrain from shaking hands while “passing the peace” during services.
