SPRING LAKE TWP. — There will be an organ recital at St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, as part of the Music at St. Matthew music series.
Joanne Jansen, organist and parish musician at St. Matthew, will play a program of music for the Lenten and Easter season. The program will begin with the contemplative and reflective music of Lent and move on to the triumphant and glorious music of Easter. Music by composers Christopher Tambling, T. Tertius Noble, Raymond H. Haan, Joanne Jansen, Diane Bish, Benjamin Kolodiezj, Felix Mendelssohn, E.P.H. Boely, Michael Burkhardt and Lindsey Lafford will be played.
