Pink connected the two strangers, but then they found there was more

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 63F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.