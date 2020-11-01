US-NEWS-PAPA-MASCARILLA-GET

Pope Francis dons a face mask prior to an event at the Vatican on Sept. 9.

ROME — Pope Francis is halting his public general audiences and will limit participation at Christmas and other upcoming Masses amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Italy and the Vatican, officials said Thursday.

Starting next week, Francis will resume livestreaming his weekly catechism lessons from his library in the Apostolic Palace, as he did during the Vatican’s COVID-19 lockdown during the spring and summer, the Vatican said.

