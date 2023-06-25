People stand in back of ropes for a climbing wall in the repurposed Saint-Antoine church in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Across Europe, the continent that nurtured Christianity for most of two millennia, many churches, convents, beguinages and chapels stand empty as faith and church attendance have dwindled over the past half century. Many are now been repurposed to preserve their historical and architectural relevance, while others have opened up to non-religious activities to expand their use.
AP photo / Sylvain Plazy
Confessional booths are stacked into a corner at the Sacred Heart church in Mechelen, Beligum.
MECHELEN, Belgium — The confessionals where generations of Belgians admitted their sins stood stacked in a corner of what was once Sacred Heart Church, proof the stalls – as well as the Roman Catholic house of worship – had outlived their purpose.
The building is to close down for two years while a cafe and concert stage are added, with plans to turn the church into “a new cultural hot spot in the heart of Mechelen,” almost within earshot of where Belgium’s archbishop lives. Around the corner, a former Franciscan church is now a luxury hotel where music star Stromae spent his wedding night amid the stained-glass windows.
