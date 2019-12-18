NORTON SHORES — Local families are feeling the support of Western Michigan Christian students this holiday season.
This year’s Project Grace raised more than $17,000, a record amount, to benefit 16 families with food, clothing and gifts.
New this year, the school also plans to help families in a sustainable way, such as paying bills and more throughout the year, said Kyle Kempster, the school’s director of international student program and marketing.
The annual opportunity to benefit families started 18 years ago when WMC Principal Samuel Greer, then a teacher, and a fellow teacher spoke about “what act of grace” they could do for a school family who was struggling. From there, Project Grace was launched to help local families.
Greer said he’s “tremendously humbled” to be part of an opportunity where they can “be the hands and feet of Jesus.”
School officials offered incentives for students to reach various goals, which they surpassed. For hitting the $5,000 level, Kempster let students decide what he would do. He offered actions such as shaving his head and beard, waxing off the hair on his arms and legs, and dying his beard red. Ultimately, students voted for Kempster to do a dance on the TikTok app.
Since they raised more than $7,500, WMC students will perform karaoke. On Wednesday morning, Greer donned a Christmas suit with Christmas cats because students hit the $10,000 goal.
After raising a record amount, the students will receive a day off from school.
WMC classes sought out various ways of raising the funds – pop can drive, bake sales, collecting change and more. One group hosted an “Elf” movie night that featured an “Elf” breakfast-eating contest inspired by the movie. The contest included foods such as pasta, syrup, Pop Tarts and more, Kempster said.
Eighth-grader Emma Croff said her teacher also offered incentives such as donating additional funds if they reached different goals.
While visiting stores, students shopped based on lists of wants and needs the families had created.
A young child wanting clothes struck Gabi Buikema as she considered the items on the wish lists of other students. Buikema said it made her realize how fortunate she is, and how she enjoyed being able to help the families.
Students in Robin Tyink’s class raised a little more than $6,000, which earned them the title as the highest fundraising classroom. On Thursday, those students will deliver the items to families.
Senior Chloe Mitchell said helping other families is something everyone should do. She said her class worked as a team in collecting pop cans, holding bake sales and bringing in donations.
After learning of the classroom’s efforts, an anonymous donor donated $1,000 toward their efforts. Mitchell said it brought her to tears because of the amount and how it will benefit families.
Mitchell thanked Tyink for her giving heart and showing students what it means to be selfless.
“WMC helped instill the spirit of giving into all of us,” Mitchell said.
As students returned from stores and wrapped gifts, Greer said it was a “moving day” at the school. By participating in Project Grace, Greer said he hopes students learn that everyone is created in God’s image regardless of their socioeconomics and race.
