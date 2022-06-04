The United Methodist Church of the Dunes has invited local scholars from the religions of the world – Hindu, Buddhist, Islam, Jewish and Baha’i – to help the community understand friends of other faiths for a special event from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.
The event is free and open to the public, with a registration. Call 616-842-7980 to reserve your seat by June 5.
