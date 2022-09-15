Plenty has changed over the past 100 years, but one thing has remained constant — The Salvation Army’s dedication to serving God and caring for those who need help.
The Salvation Army will celebrate a century in Grand Haven this weekend with a series of community events that begin Friday and continue though Sunday.
On July 14, 1922, the Grand Haven Daily Tribune published an article with the headline, “Great Organization Establishes Permanent Headquarters in City.”
“The mission and ministry of The Salvation Army is helping others – being here to provide assistance to those in need,” said Maj. Heather Holman, who, along with her husband, Maj. William Holman, have served the Grand Haven corps since June 2019. “That’s what we’re excited to celebrate is God’s goodness, his faithfulness, and that we’re still able to give back to those folks who come in our doors.”
History
The Salvation Army was founded in London by William Booth in 1865 as a way to help those suffering, who were not willing to attend, or welcome to attend, a traditional church.
The organization was originally called the Christian Mission, according to William Holman. The name was changed to fit with various biblical references.
“They took from Scripture, put on the full armor of God, from Ephesians, and we’re fighting a war against sin,” William Holman said. “He said, ‘We are a salvation army – we fight against sin, and against those issues that come up against us.”
The Salvation Army’s Grand Haven corps was originally located in the building at 16 Washington Ave., the first floor if which is now occupied by the Surf Shop. The three-story building housed the chapel on the ground floor, the quarters for the officer assigned to the post on the second floor, and a gymnasium on the third floor.
As part of this weekend’s festivities, a few VIPs will have the chance to tour that building, which is now owned by Jack Brown.
“(Brown) purchased the building 45 years ago, which gave us enough money to purchase this building,” William Holman said as he sat in his office at the current Salvation Army location at 310 N. Despelder St.
A building campaign for the current location started in 1975, and a portion of the building was decimated on Dec. 4, 1976. An educational/office wing was added in 1978. In 2019, an extensive expansion was completed, including a new gym, an expanded kitchen, and more community and office space.
Heather Holman explained that The Salvation Army is “quasi-military – although we don’t belong to any military branch. We have one general, who resides in London, and he oversees 133 countries The Salvation Army is serving in.”
When you’re in seminary, you’re considered a cadet, she explained. Once you are commissioned and ordained, you become a lieutenant. After five years, you become a captain; and 10 years later, a major.
“After that, ranks are appointed by the general,” Heather Holman said.
To learn more about the history of The Salvation Army in Grand Haven, visit the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, which is hosting a special display.
“They allowed us to put that up at the end of August, and it’s going to be up through September, which is exciting,” Heather Holman said. “They’ve got some cool stuff – the drum, the uniform. One of the members of our church and I went in some time ago and visited the archive part of the museum, and he pulled what he could from the archive. We also checked with the library and got the official history from our territorial headquarters in Illinois. Putting all those things together was pretty cool.”
Celebration
This weekend’s celebration kicks off with an open house at 310 N. Despelder St., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, the Chicago Staff Band will present a pair of concerts, first at Grand Haven’s Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium from 2-3 p.m., and a second at Grand Haven High School at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, a worship service will be held at The Salvation Army at 11 a.m., with Brad Bailey, the commissioner of the Central Territory, in attendance. The Central Territory includes 11 Midwestern states.
Bailey’s visit will be all the more special because his father, Frederick Bailey, was the head of the Grand Haven corps in 1971, and Brad Bailey grew up in Grand Haven and attended Grand Haven Junior High before moving.
“Fifty years ago, he lived here. We have pictures of him playing football and basketball in Grand Haven,” Heather Holman said. “He’s really excited, as is his father, who will be visiting with him.”
Heather Holman said the planning for the celebration began a year ago, and the date of the festivities was chosen to align with Brad Bailey’s schedule.
Looking forward
The Holmans hope this weekend’s celebration can jumpstart more community involvement at the local Salvation Army.
“My hope is, through this weekend, that things will begin to really move forward,” Bill Holman said. “Obviously, the vision of the previous officers was, once we build this community center, more people would come through the building and see what The Salvation Army is all about. We’d have programs to offer.”
That hasn’t happened yet, for several reasons. The construction wrapped up during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The limitations the pandemic created have since lifted, but the Holmans continue to search for a community outreach and program director, which would allow them to create more opportunities to put the facilities to use.
“That’s our goal is to get to the point where we can open it up, and kids can come down during the summertime, and for after-school programs,” Heather Holman said. “That’s where we’re wanting to get to – we just don’t have somebody to run it right now.
“There’s a great need,” she added. “We did a survey with families asking them what their No. 1 need or want in the community is, and one of them is to have a family night, and the second as affordable child care, so that’s where after-school program and summer camps or day camps comes into play.”
These new offerings won’t interfere with The Salvation Army’s mission to help those in the community through their food pantry, helping those in need of housing, and more.
“We are to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and help others where there’s a need,” Heather Holman said. “Sometimes we might not have the funds or ways to help – then we refer to another agency in town.”
Both Holmans were moved when talking about their time in Grand Haven.
“This community is awesome,” Heather said. “I don’t know how to express it enough. I get emotional because it’s such a good, giving, caring community.”
“All you have to do is ask,” William said. “You ask for support and people are standing there with their checkbook.”
“Because they know it’s not for us – it’s to use for people,” Heather added. “The networking here, all the non-for-profits – Love in Action, Resilience, you could name them all – we work really well together, and that’s key. We’ve been in communities where that’s not the case.”
