Absent their traditional gatherings and tactile rites, Orthodox Christian clergy such as the Rev. Michael Pastrikos of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Highlandtown, Maryland, prepare for Easter during a time of social distancing. Pastrikos gives communion in this 2019 photo at St. Nicholas.
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers in Bulgaria on Jan. 6 ignored warnings issued by health authorities to abstain from mass gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic and kept instead to their centuries-old Epiphany traditions.
Young men plunged into the icy waters of rivers and lakes across Bulgaria to retrieve crucifixes tossed by priests in ceremonies commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ.
