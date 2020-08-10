SPRING LAKE TWP. — The congregation of St. Matthew Lutheran Church celebrated the installation of a new pastor on July 5.
The Rev. Simeon Cornwell is the eighth pastor to serve the Spring Lake Township church in its 50-year history.
Cornwell was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but spent the majority of his life in the Chicago-land area. He completed his undergraduate degree at Concordia University–Chicago, where he majored in theology with a minor in theological languages. During his time at Concordia, he had the opportunity to study abroad in Cambridge at Westfield House.
Following his graduation from Concordia, Cornwell began his studies at the seminary in Fort Wayne. During his four years of seminary, he did his field work at New Hope Lutheran Church in Ossian, Indiana; participated in a summer internship with a pastor at an urban church in Baltimore, Maryland; and worked on the seminary’s chapel staff.
Cornwell served his vicarage at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Terre Haute, Indiana, and graduated from Concordia Theological Seminary–Fort Wayne with a Master of Divinity degree in June. He was ordained at the Terre Haute church.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church is located at 15395 Rannes St.
