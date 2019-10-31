St. Matthew Lutheran Church to celebrate 50 years

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Windy for the afternoon with the rain and snow changing to all rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.