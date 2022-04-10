Covenant Life Church of Grand Haven will be offering a visual meditation on the Stations of the Cross next week.
This year’s Stations of the Cross is simpler than in years past, focused solely on visual works of art and the scriptures that inspired them. It will feature new works of art created by noted local artist Kris Jones specifically for the exhibit. Worship arts pastor Chris Walker curates Jones’ profound visual reflection on history’s most important event.
