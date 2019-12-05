For nearly 30 years, Barb DeVries’ young students from Grand Haven Christian School have visited Grand Haven Garden House around the holidays.
Dale Kwekel guides the youngsters through his store, inside and out, teaching them about trees and plants, all the while sprinkling in words of wisdom based on his Christian faith.
Wednesday morning, DeVries’ students in this year’s Young Explorers 4-year-old class visited with Kwekel for the final time. After three decades, the local floral shop is closing its doors at the end of the year.
“I’ve been working with plants since I was 10 years old, and I always wanted to have my own business,” Kwekel told the eager children. “But we’re getting older ... so we put the property up for sale several years ago. It sold, and this January, it’ll be torn down. Obviously, this is an emotional time for all of us here at the store.”
Kwekel told the nearly 20 parents in attendance that there’s a lesson to be had.
“Everything that has a beginning has an end, except for one thing – your faith,” he said. “That’s what I encourage you all to dwell on.”
Kwekel told the kids that the upcoming holiday is a birthday party for Jesus, and when you have a birthday party, you decorate your house. That’s why people put out special decorations for the Christmas season, he told them.
Kwekel showed the kids a Fraser fir Christmas tree, which had been cut. He explained that one way to age the tree was to count the layers of branches. Another way is to count the rings in the trunk, with each ring representing a year. That method only works after the tree has been cut.
Kwekel also explained that cut trees and flowers are no longer alive, while trees and plants with roots are alive and well.
“Roots help the plants not to fall over,” he told the children. “If mom and dad give you good roots, you won’t fall over when you get older.”
The children learned that, like people, trees all start out small, but they grow at different rates. Some, like the dwarf Alberta spruce, never get more than a few feet tall.
Once inside the greenhouse, the kids watched Kwekel plant an amaryllis bulb, which he then gave to DeVries for her to keep in her classroom so the kids can watch it grow.
He pulled the boys in the class aside and showed them a rose, calling it the most beautiful flower and advising them to always remember that roses are a wonderful gift for the women in their lives.
“Parents, if you want to teach your kids about life, teach them about plants,” Kwekel urged. “Plants are such a neat part of God’s creation. I learn something new about them every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.