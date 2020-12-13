EL PASO, Texas (TNS) — The Catholic Diocese of El Paso is setting up a prayer hotline amid the coronavirus pandemic and making three priests available for visiting COVID-19 patients. The phone number for the hotline is forthcoming.
Pastoral virtual visits will also be available to those hospitalized through the cooperation of hospital care. The program will be piloted at The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus. The diocese is in the process of expanding this program to other local hospitals.
