A of couple years ago, I read an intriguing article in the New Yorker titled “Silicon Valley’s Quest to Live Forever.” The author described a high-profile symposium in a California mansion with people like Goldie Hawn and Google co-founder Sergey Hinn.
The purpose? To explain the scientific pursuit of preventing death.
Referred to as “life-extension research” or “the science of longevity,” the goal is not simply to push death out a little longer and get a few more quality years, but to put it off indefinitely. Hopes soar at the prospect of bringing about the end of aging, and extending youth, health and vitality in humans forever.
How might this vision be realized? Good old-fashioned code-cracking. Doctor, health care hedge fund manager and longevity researcher Jun Yoon said: “I have the idea that aging is plastic, that it’s encoded. ... If something is encoded, you can crack the code. If you can crack the code, you can hack the code! ... Thermodynamically, there should be no reason we can’t defer entropy indefinitely. We can end aging forever.”
Hoping to produce eternal life in pill form (what scientists call “the God pill”), the hope is that all the effects of aging can be eliminated – even death. Behind the optimism Silicon Valley senses like many of us the gloom of Jean Cocteau’s words, “Since the day of my birth, my death began its walk towards me.”
But is victory over death a problem for science? The Bible offers a different explanation and tells us that death is the final symptom of sin. “And sin,” James 1:15 says, “when it is full grown, gives birth to death.” Romans 6:23 explains that “the wages of sin is death.”
This would mean that a “God pill” is only addressing the symptom and not the cause, and is ultimately a humanistic will-o-the-wisp.
In the Bible, we discover not only the cause of death, but also its cure. That cure is not a pill, but a Person. His name is Jesus! This season reminds us again that instead of a man in a white coat, we are saved by a man with white righteousness (Mark 9:3).
God bless the scientists, but they are of no help where only a Savior will do. On the cross, he took our infection of sin and suffered its ultimate symptom of death for us. (2 Cor. 5:21) Now He is alive with the cure for any and all who would come to Him and believe.
The breakthrough for everlasting life didn’t happen in a lab, but in a grave. Only Jesus can defer entropy indefinitely and end aging forever. Where research could never take us, the Resurrection has already succeeded.
Today, you are invited to His grave so that you, too, can have new life. “I am the resurrection and the life, whoever believes in me will live even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26).
