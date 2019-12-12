Christmas is all about a little boy. You know the story. A helpless baby, in a manger. Shepherds and wise men visit because they see a star, and they know he’s special.
Jesus, the little boy of Christmas, is God’s own son. As such he was great, but assumed a lowly position. He did so to save us, even to suffer for us. He did this even though we did not deserve it. He was obedient to God’s will, and his presence an act of God’s grace.
He lived to be 33. At that point, by an act of government, he was crucified and died. But the story does not end there. He rose again, in victory, for our eternal benefit.
I think this Christmas about another little boy. Not a baby, he is 7 years old. He is far from perfect, and requires much supervision and instruction. He was never in a manger, so far as I know. But he lived in our home these past five months.
We took him in to save him, in a manner of speaking. He was taken from his mom for a while. He is a family member. We wanted to save him from the uncertainty of being placed in a stranger’s home.
What we did was a sacrifice. Not a sacrifice any near what Christ sacrificed. But we gave up a lot of time, peace in our home, and even relationships with other family members. What we did was done in love, and yet we were attacked for it.
There were times we questioned what we were doing. Jesus did the same, in the Garden of Gethsemane. But He went on with it. So did we. We remained obedient to what we saw as God’s will. We tried to offer grace, to the little boy, and to those who worked to undermine us. We gave love even when it was not appreciated.
Recently, by an act of government, he was taken away from us. He was moved to the other side of the state where he can be closer to his mom, as the state workers transition to longer home visits and eventual reunification.
There is peace in our home again. But there is also a void.
Friends tell us what a great job we did, that the little boy will not forget it. We hope so. We kept track of progress made by us, with the help of wonderful local school staff, other tutors, the input and involvement of neighbors and friends from church. The differences between when he came to us and now are stark. Everything from basic bathroom hygiene, to the level of his voice, to obedience, to math and reading have improved.
When he came to us, he struggled to understand numbers and get his letters correct. Recently he counted to 100, and without any prompting, he taught subtraction on a whiteboard easel to his stuffed animals. He loved stories and Bible stories each night, but recently he read them to us, with some help.
His first nights in our home were punctuated by screaming. Now he sleeps through the night. It was aggravating at first that he would wake up early and be loud. He would run around, throwing clothes and toys, yelling violent words. On his last morning with us he got up, turned on his bedroom light and played so quietly I had to strain to know if he was awake.
All of this improved basic behavior is far removed from what Jesus did. But it is significant to us. There are similarities. The little boy who stayed with us for a season is a child of God, too. Also, his presence revealed God’s grace, even if in different ways.
He gets it. This little boy understands. One of his Sunday school teachers sent us an encouraging card, sharing that when the kids were asked to say what they were grateful for, he said two things: He was grateful that his aunt and uncle take care of him, and he is thankful that Jesus died on the cross for him.
On his last night with us, after routine stories and prayer, we told him of his relocation. At first, he wondered what things he could take with him. Then he wondered if he would see us again. Then he expressed fear about moving to an unknown home. Then he expressed anger at those who were changing his life like this.
We just hugged him. He asked me to stay until he fell asleep. I situated myself on the edge of the bed. Just before he drifted off, he grabbed my hand. It almost broke my heart.
Now, approaching Christmas, we pray that God’s grace will continue in his life. We pray that all we taught him about love, kindness and Jesus will rise up in him in the future. We pray that this little boy caught in so much uncertainty becomes a man of confidence, and his own form of grace. We pray that the God who came into this world as a little boy watch over the little boy who left our home.
About the writer: Tim Penning, Ph.D., is a professor and writer.
