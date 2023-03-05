FILE - Bishop Megan Rohrer speaks to the press before their installation ceremony at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Rohrer, who resigned last June less than a year after his election as the first openly transgender bishop in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, filed a lawsuit, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, alleging gender discrimination and a hostile work environment. Rohrer resigned as bishop of the ELCA's Sierra Pacific Synod amid accusations of racism, after he fired the pastor of a predominantly Latino, congregation.
The Rev. Megan Rohrer, who was elected as the first openly transgender bishop of one of the largest Christian denominations in the country in May 2021, has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was forced out from his post after enduring several months of discrimination and harassment.
The denomination, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, declined comment, according to an email from spokesperson Candice Buchbinder.
