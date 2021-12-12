Kori Pacyniak, center, who is believed to be the first transgender, non-binary person to be ordained as a Catholic priest, is all smiles while being introduced by Principal Presiding Bishop Jane Via, left, and Co-Presiding Bishop Suzanne Avison Thiel, right, of Mary Magdalene Apostle Catholic Community, a breakaway group. The ordination and first Holy Mass was held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral in San Diego, California, on Feb. 1, 2020. St. Paul’s Cathedral only hosted the ceremony and didn’t have anything to do with the politics behind it.
TNS file photo / Howard Lipin, The San Diego Union-Tribune
MARQUETTE (AP) — A Catholic diocese in Michigan is asking its pastors to deny baptism, confirmation and other sacraments to transgender and nonbinary people unless they have “repented,” a policy that’s possibly the most sweeping of its kind in the U.S.
The guidance from the Diocese of Marquette also stipulates that transgender people may not receive Communion and that in most circumstances, they cannot receive the anointing of the sick, which is meant to provide seriously ill people with physical or spiritual healing.
