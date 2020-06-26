As gyms across the state remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local prep sports coaches are forced to come up with creative ways to get their athletes in shape for the coming fall season.
Buccaneers volleyball and basketball coaches are meeting with their athletes twice a week at Grand Haven City Beach for a sand-filled workout. Thursday’s workout was led by volleyball coach Aaron Smaka, while basketball coach Greg Immink joined his squad in the workout.
