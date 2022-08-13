The Tri-Cities Family YMCA on Wednesday invited local elected officials to learn more about the its summer camp activities.
“Our intent is to show local elected officials all the Y does to support the community economically,” Tri-Cities Family YMCA CEO Gregory Coil said. “We employ over 160 staff, provide young adults with valuable work experience and leadership training, and serve as a primary provider of ... child care in Northwest Ottawa County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.