The Tri-Cities Family YMCA will host its annual open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Events include a spin class from 9:15 to 10 a.m., open gymnastics from 10-11 a.m., family Zumba from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Learning Tree open house and drop-in pickleball from 10 a.m. to noon, and open family swim from 12:15-2 p.m.
